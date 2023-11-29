Spacetalk Limited (ASX:SPA) Insider Simon Crowther Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Spacetalk Limited (ASX:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Crowther purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($35,761.59).
Simon Crowther also recently made the following trade(s):
Spacetalk Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About Spacetalk
Spacetalk Limited, a technology company, provides wearables and mobile communication solutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It offers Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer, which are mobile phone, GPS tracker, and watch all-in-one wearable devices; Meet Spacetalk Life, a wearable safety device; accessories comprising charging cable, dock, and USB type A; and kids and adventurer accessories.
