SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $47.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

