SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 669,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 760,235 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $21.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,876,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 317.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 364,978 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

