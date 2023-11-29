SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. 13,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,689. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

