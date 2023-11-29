State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBKFF opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

