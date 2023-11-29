State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

