State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $651.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $361.62 and a 52-week high of $659.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

