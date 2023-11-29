State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.39 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,511 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,920 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

AKAM opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.