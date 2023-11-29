State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average of $278.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

