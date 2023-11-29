State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.54 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,827 shares of company stock valued at $51,440,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NET opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

