State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,326 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 334,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

