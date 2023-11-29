State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,299.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $4,440,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.81, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.