State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CNP opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

