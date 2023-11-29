State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,754 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

