State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,013 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

