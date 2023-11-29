State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,455 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

