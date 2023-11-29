State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 662 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $67,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,197. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

