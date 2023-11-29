State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,753 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

