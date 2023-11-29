State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Masco worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Masco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

