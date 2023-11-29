STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. STERIS comprises about 2.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of STERIS worth $48,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,636. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

