StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Chase has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

