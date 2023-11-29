StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

