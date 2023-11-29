StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

UUU opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

