StockNews.com Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,073 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,584 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $49,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.