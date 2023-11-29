StockNews.com Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average of $255.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

