Summit Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

WFC stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

