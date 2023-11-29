Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

