Summit Financial LLC Has $225,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

