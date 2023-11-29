Summit Financial LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,107,500 shares of company stock worth $15,001,475 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

