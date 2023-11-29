Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

