Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,219 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

