Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

