Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Announces $1.23 Interim Dividend

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.225 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
