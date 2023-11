Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Announces $1.23 Interim Dividend

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.225 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

