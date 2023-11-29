Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.84. 4,309,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,817,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

