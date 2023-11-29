Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.