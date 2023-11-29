Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.31

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 32386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSREY
Swiss Re Stock Up 0.3 %
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.