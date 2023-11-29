Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.31

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 32386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

