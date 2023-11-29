Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $45,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $551.36. 216,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.18.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

