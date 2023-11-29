Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.