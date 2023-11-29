Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $94.96 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,073.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.00588908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00123738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020880 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

