Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.