Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.88.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

TTWO stock opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

