Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,463,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,911,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of Target worth $4,281,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGT opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.