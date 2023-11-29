TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 52.1% in November

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Bancshares

In other news, Director Stephanie B. Tillman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $110,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

