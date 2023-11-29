Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Declares Dividend of GBX 36

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,653.10 ($20.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,556.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,595.79. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,412 ($17.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($31.96).

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

