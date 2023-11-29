Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Declares Dividend of GBX 36

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Telecom Plus Trading Up 1.7 %
LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,653.10 ($20.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,556.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,595.79. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,412 ($17.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($31.96).
