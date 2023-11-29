Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Up 59.4% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $674.44 million and $373.56 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002038 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,828,497,269,388 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,216,265,923 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

