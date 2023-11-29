TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $450.02 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $450.02 million and $665.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 289.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,783,703,843 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976,192,785 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

