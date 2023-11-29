Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TCBIO opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
