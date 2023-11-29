Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCBIO opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Dividend History for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.