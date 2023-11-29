The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

