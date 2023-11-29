The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

