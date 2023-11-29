The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Cencora worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.7% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.25. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

